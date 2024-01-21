Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister remember him on his 38th birth anniversary

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 38 today. On his birth anniversary on Sunday, actor and his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to dedicate posts in his remembrance. Sushant died by suicide in 2020. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: What the late actor's sister wrote about him in her new book Sushant Singh Rajput with Shweta Singh Kirti and Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Singh Kirti's posts for Sushant

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning, Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of a smiling Sushant along with a red heart emoji.

Rhea Chakraborty's post for Sushant.

On the other hand, Sushant's sister Shweta shared a video of his happy moments. She wrote along with it, “Happy Birthday to My Sona Sa Bhai. Love you forever....infinity to the power infinity. Hope you live in million hearts and motivate them to do and be good. May your legacy be the millions you have inspired to be God-like and generous. May everyone understand that Godward is the only way forward and make you proud. 3...2....1 Happy birthday our guiding star, May you always shine and show us the path. #happybirthdaysushantsinghrajput. Sushant Day #sushantmoon.”

Reacting to several birthday wishes from his fans, she added in the comments section, "Sending abundant love and well-wishes his way, so that even in heaven, he feels overwhelmed by the immense affection we are showering upon him."

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant's father had lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide. Both Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Sushant. They were granted bail after a few months. The case was later transferred to the CBI, which has since then been carrying out a probe into the actor’s death.

After his death, Sushant's Patna residence was turned into his memorial with the late actor's telescope, books, guitar and other personal things. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and delivered films like MS Dhoni - The Untold Story and Chhichhore. His film Dil Bechara was released posthumously.

