Ankita Lokhande's pet dog gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput dies, she shares pic

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who recently won hearts when she took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 17, took to her Instagram to share a piece of sad news with fans. Her pet dog Scotch died and mourning it, she shared a picture of it on her social media platform. (Also Read: Munawar Faruqui mocks Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner in female category) Ankita's pet dog Scotch passed away

Her message

On Monday, Ankita shared a sweet picture of Scotch on her Instagram and wrote, “Hey buddy, mamma will miss you so much. Rest in peace, scotch.” Fans also mourned the death of the dog, leaving supportive comments on her post. Her husband and co-contestant on Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain also mourned the pet’s passing, writing, “Will miss you, Scotch.”

Gifted by Sushant

Fans of Ankita and her late, ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput might remember that he had gifted her the puppy. A video of Scotch and Sushant playing together also surfaced on Instagram. The video shows Sushant playing with the dog and laughing as it responds to him. The duo can be seen running around their house in the throwback video.

Fans respond

A fan commented on Ankita’s post, “Time bura chal raha hain beta tumhara Ankita. (It feels like you’re going through a bad time.)” Another fan reminisced, “I remember this is a dog she got during Pavitra Rishta so both Sushant and her emotions were attached to it.” Some fans commented how the pet waited for her to come out of the show so it could die in peace. On the video of Sushant and Scotch shared by a paparazzo account, a fan commented on how they could be ‘together forever’ now.

About Ankita

Ankita married businessman Vicky in 2021, and the two had a hard time in the reality show. They got into regular fights in the house, with many wondering if things weren’t well between the couple. During Diwali, family members sent videos to the housemates, and the one sent by Ankita’s mother featured Scotch seated next to her.

