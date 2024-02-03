Vicky Jain says he didn't try to slap Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17: ‘I have always been in charge of my emotions’

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were the talk of the town because of their stint in the Bigg Boss house. In one of the episodes, Vicky had become irritated and some on social media said that he had tried to raise his hand on Ankita and she appeared to be in shock for a moment. Now, in a new interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky has addressed the incident and said that 'these gestures' are not there in his system. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande opens up about her Bigg Boss 17 journey: ‘There were ups and downs, few left, few stayed’) Vicky Jain with wife, actor Ankita Lokhande.

What Vicky Jain said

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain said in Hindi, "When I look back at the clip today, it does come across as a harsh gesture. But seriously, I said even during that time that after now after all this while, when you are educated, and after you have reached a certain point in life, you become a very sorted person. These gestures are not in our system to react like that. I have had big fights with everyone there but I have never abused, I always followed the conduct. I have always been in charge of my emotions, and I have proved it many times."

‘You say what you feel like’

He further added, "It wasn’t a ‘one place I have gone wrong’ situation. The gesture meant nothing, and Ankita and I know that. We are so strong with our things (our bond), we know that whatever we said in the circumstances that we were in, we don’t even have to revisit and clarify to each other. Our relationship has always been strong that we can allow each other to act in a certain way and let you be a total individual. You say what you feel like. You have come on a project where your point of view matters and every situation whether it is in my favour or not, we just say it. We argue. So it was just that."

Recently, Vicky Jain had heaped praises on Ankita for her journey in the show. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a bunch of pictures with his wife and captioned the post, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai (in every matter), you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (all your fans, friends will be proud of you)."

