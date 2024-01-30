Ankita Lokhande opens up about her Bigg Boss 17 journey: ‘There were ups and downs, few left, few stayed’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a post and opened up on her Bigg Boss 17 journey. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Ankita posted a video giving her fans a recap of the last few months inside the house. (Also Read | Vicky Jain shares pics, praises Ankita Lokhande post Bigg Boss 17) Ankita Lokhande was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande talks about her Bigg Boss 17 journey

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Ek journey jo shuru hui thi Pavitra Rishta se, ab aur bhi zyada yaadgaar bann gayi ‘Rishton Wali Ladki’ ke pehechaan se! Mere liye haar ya jeet utni matter nahi karti, jitna aapka support karta hai aur aapke hi pyaar ne yaha tak pohochaya hai (A journey that started with Pavitra Rishta, now it has become even more memorable with the identity of the 'Rishton Wali Ladki'! Defeat or win doesn't matter for me, your support and your love has brought me to this point)."

Ankita says some people left, few stayed

She continued, "Of course there were ups and downs...few left, few stayed but you guys stood by! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting & loving me. All the #AnkuHolics, thank you is a very short word for the efforts and love y’all poured in, but a virtual jhappi (hug) for you guys."

Ankita thanks Salman Khan

Ankita concluded by thanking actor Salman Khan. She wrote, "Special thanks to @beingsalmankhan for your sweet words. Thank you @endemolshineind, @colors @officialjiocinema app for giving me this special chance." Ankita also added the hashtags--Ankita Lokhande, Ankita, BB journey, AnVi In Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss, BB 17, Dil Dimaag Aur Dum, Colors, Salman Khan and Jio Cinema.

Vicky Jain on Ankita

Recently, Ankita's businessman-husband and Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Vicky Jain heaped praises on Ankita for her journey in the show. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a string of pictures with his wife and captioned the post, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai (in every matter), you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (all your fans, friends will be proud of you)."

About Vicky and Ankita in Bigg Boss 17 house

Ankita and Vicky Jain's relationship was one of the key highlights of this season of Bigg Boss. During their stint, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond. Ankita, who rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, entered the Bigg Boss house with Vicky. He was evicted in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale. Ankita was eliminated after Arun Mahshettey got evicted from the top five.

