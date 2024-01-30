Vicky Jain shares pics, praises Ankita Lokhande post Bigg Boss 17: ‘You did Jains and Lokhandes proud’

Vicky Jain, who was a part of Bigg Boss 17, showered praises on his wife, actor and co-contestant Ankita Lokhande, for her journey in the reality show. Ankita was the fourth finalist to be eliminated from the reality show. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vicky shared several pictures with Ankita Lokhande. (Also Read | Offended Ankita Lokhande says ‘chi yaar’ at Krushna Abhishek's crude joke about her and Vicky Jain) Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17 sets.

Vicky shares pics with Ankita

Most of the pictures showed Ankita and Vicky posing, hugging, and holding hands on the finale episode of Bigg Boss. A few of them also showed the couple holding each other close. For the grand finale episode, Ankita wore a white outfit, while Vicky opted for a black ensemble.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Vicky pens note for Ankita

Sharing the pictures, Vicky captioned the post, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai (in every matter), you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (all your fans, friends will be proud of you)."

About Ankita, Vicky's Bigg Boss 17 journey

Ankita entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband, Vicky Jain. Their relationship was one of the key highlights of this season of Bigg Boss. During their stint, the couple suffered several ups and downs in their relationship and were constantly judged for their bond. Vicky got eliminated in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale. Ankita was evicted after Arun Mahshettey got evicted from the top five contestants in the show.

Salman on Ankita's elimination from show

Ankita got a little emotional after learning about her elimination. Her family members also became disappointed. Her sister-in-law got teary-eyed. Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan was also shocked as he expected to see Ankita as the winner of the 17th season. "I am shocked. I thought that you would win the show but don't know what happened. The whole team is shocked....Ankita, your's journey has been the toughest journey in (history of) Bigg Boss," Salman had said.

What Ankita had said

On the stage of the Bigg Boss house, Ankita had said, "I have no regrets that I have not won or I am not in the top three. I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything," Ankita had said. Comedian Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner's trophy, beating Abhishek Kumar in this Bigg Boss season.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place