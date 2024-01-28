Offended Ankita Lokhande says ‘chi yaar’ at Krushna Abhishek's crude joke about her and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande is competing in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale today. But the barbs on her marriage with Vicky Jain keep coming. On the finale episode, stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek didn't spare her either when he cracked a crass joke on her equation with Vicky. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 finale live updates: Voting lines to open again; Ankita Lokhande is offended by Krushna Abhishek's joke) Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss 17 grand finale

Krushna's joke

Krushna was dressed as Dharmendra's popular character from Manmohan Desai's 1997 period action film Dharam Veer, a recurring mimicry gig he used to do on The Kapil Sharma Show. Krushna was cracking jokes on all contestants one by one. When he approached Ankita, he rued how she used to interrupt her husband whenever he shared a cosy moment with any other female contestants on Bigg Boss.

Ankita's reaction

Ankita, dressed in an all-white ensemble, reacted by saying, “Chi yaar” (yuck). She was visibly offended as Krushna moved on to make fun of other contestants on the show.

Ankita is one of the finalists this season, while Vicky was evicted from the reality show earlier this week. Host Salman Khan is all set to announce the winner at midnight. The other contestants include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey.

Ankita and Vicky's turbulent marriage has been a recurring theme on Bigg Boss this season. Even their respective mothers Vandana and Ranjana appeared on the show to guide and even shame the couple, especially Ankita. Ankita's mother-in-law, who was particularly disapproving of her actions on the show, is on the finale to support her.

Other contestants' families have also appeared on the show to support them. Bharti Singh with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and social media personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are also be gracing the grand finale.

The 17th season began on October 17 with contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal and others. Now it is to be seen who will emerge as the winner.

