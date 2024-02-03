Step inside Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's lavish Mumbai apartment; Tehelka calls it ‘zabardast’

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain became the talk of the town because of their recent stint in Bigg Boss 17. Although neither of them won the reality show, they dominated headlines because of their fights. Now, their Bigg Boss 17 co-contestant Sunny Arya aka Tehelka has shared a house video tour of Ankita and Vicky's lavish Mumbai apartment. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande announces first project after Bigg Boss 17, to star in Randeep Hooda's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar) Vicky Jain with Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita and Vicky's house tour

The video of Bigg Boss 17's Tahelka showing fans a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's house in Mumbai was shared by the fan pages of Ankita on Instagram. In the video, Tehelka said, "Abhi thoda sa dekh lo, dekhne ke dang reh jaoge. Itna bada ghar poore Mumbai mein Ambani ke baad Vicky bhaiya ka hai. Toh ye hai Vicky bhaiya ka kai hazaaro crore ka ghar. Bahut high level ka ghar hai (See a little for now. After watching it, you will be at a loss for words. Such a big house in Mumbai Vicky Jain owns, just after Ambani. It cost thousands of crores, and is of high level).

He further said, "Poore Mumbai mein sabse top class ghar Ambani ke baad Vicky Bhaiya ka hai. Aap dekh sakte ho, ghar ka ek ek naksha high level ka hai. Tagda... zabardast. Aur aage home theatre bhi hain. Teen teen swimming pool. Saari cheezein apko baad mein dikhayi jayegi (After the Ambani family's grand Mumbai home, only this house can equal the level. As you can see, each and every thing is meticulously designed. Amazing! There is a home theatre and three swimming pools also. All these parts I will show you later)."

More details

Ankita and Vicky moved into this house in 2022. The luxurious apartment has all-white walls, with added furniture in similar tones. It had rugs, upholstery, throw blankets with thick, rough textures, whitewash textured furniture and decor pieces in only a handful of shades of white.

Ankita, who rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, entered the Bigg Boss house with Vicky. He was evicted in a mid-week elimination before the grand finale. She will be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda, releasing on March 22.

