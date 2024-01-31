Ankita Lokhande announces first project after Bigg Boss 17, to star in Randeep Hooda's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Ankita Lokhande is all set to star in the upcoming film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It will be her first project after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. She made the official announcement on Tuesday on Instagram. Also read: Ankita Lokhande opens up about her Bigg Boss 17 journey Ankita Lokhande to star in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Ankita on Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

She shared a teaser clip of the film and wrote, “Bringing light to the lost leader from the chapters of history! Starting a new chapter, right after BB17 feels extra special. Grateful to be a part of this project alongside @randeephooda, produced by @anandpandit @zeestudiosofficial Don’t miss out on the date, 22nd March 2024 in your nearby theatres.”

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar stars Randeep Hooda in the lead. He took to social media on Tuesday and shared that the film will be released on March 22.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

It is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. The film is directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani. It is said to be a film on a ‘compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand’, by the makers.

It is backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar. Besides Randeep and Ankita, the film also has Amit Sial.

All about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in the Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin Hindu family of Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar in the village of Bhagur, near Nashik, Maharashtra.

He was a freedom fighter, an activist, and a writer, and he led the Hindu Mahasabha. Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and later went to Fergusson College in Pune.

He was a member of groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the UK. He is best known for coining the term Hindutva.

Like Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Khudiram Bose, Madanlal Dhingra, and many others, Veer Savarkar also served as an inspiration who fought against the Britishers. However, according to producer Sandeep Singh, Savarkar was misunderstood by many people throughout history. He said, as per ANI, the film will reveal the truth about him and his efforts.

