Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti requests PM Modi's intervention in pending CBI probe into his death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead inside his Mumbai flat almost four years ago, but the CBI probe into his death is still pending. His elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has now requested for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention into the same. (Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: What the late actor's sister wrote about him in her new book) Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020

Shweta's appeal to PM Modi

On Thursday, Shweta took to her Instagram handle and addressed PM Modi, “I wanted to bring to your attention that this is the 45th month of Bhai’s passing away and we still don’t know any updates on the investigation that is being conducted by the CBI. I would highly request your intervention into the matter because as a family and as a country, we are grappling with so many answered questions in this case.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Your attention will really help us to get to know where the CBI has reached in its investigation. It will even help us to inculcate the faith within our judiciary system. It will really bring peace to a lot of howling hearts who have been looking for some kind of relief, answers, who wants to know the truth, what happened that day on 14th of June,” she added.

Last year, Shweta wrote a book titled Pain: A Portal To Enlightenment, in which she detailed the trauma of losing her brother.

Status of probe

Last month, Bombay High Court quashed the Look Out Circulars (LOCs) issued against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father by the CBI in connection with its probe into Sushant's death. CBI requested the bench to stay the operation of its order for a period of four weeks so that the agency could file an appeal in the Supreme Court. The HC bench, however, refused to stay its order.

While the Mumbai police registered an Accidental Death Report and started a probe into the case of Sushant's death, his father in July 2020 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police, alleging that the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members had abetted his suicide. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which has since then been carrying out a probe into it.