Dibakar Banerjee says people didn't actually care when Sushant Singh Rajput died, only wanted ‘spicy gossip’

Dibakar Banerjee has worked with many talented actors in his unconventional filmography. The filmmaker, known for experimenting with every script, has also once directed Detective Byomkesh Bakshy with Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Dibakar recalled how Sushant's death was covered by the media. (Also read: Dibakar Banerjee exclusive interview: ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is about us living for the camera’) Dibakar Banerjee opened up on media coverage during Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Dibakar recalls conspiracy theories after Sushant's death

Speaking about Sushant, Dibakar recalled his interactions with the late actor. While praising him, Dibakar expressed remorse over the conspiracy theories related to his death. The filmmaker said, “When he passed away, there was so much going on in the news about the cause of his death. I had to cut-off myself from everything. I was listening to everything but couldn't hear anybody saying that a young actor died. I couldn't see anybody around mourning him. All I could see was people trying to find out spicy gossip. So, I had to walk away from the situation. Nobody was saying that ‘We are missing Sushant’. Nobody was talking abut how despite being an outsider he acted in television and finally made his debut in movies. Everyone was just speculating about the conspiracy, who gave drugs to Sushant, who murdered him. Where is that condolence meet? Where is the retrospective on his films? Those who loved him should have organised a screening of his movies and discussed about it. Why don't we cherish all his good memories? Sushant Singh Rajput has become a gate to misery borne.”

Dibakar and Sushant's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was based on the fictional detective created by the Bengali author Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay. The movie featured Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee in crucial roles and was co-produced by Aditya Chopra and Dibakar.

Dibakar is currently geared up for his dark crime-thriller Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on April 19, 2024.