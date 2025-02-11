Arunachal women’s panel condemns Elvish Yadav’s ‘racial’ remarks against actor Chum Darang

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has condemned the controversial remarks made by social media influencer-YouTuber Elvish Yadav to target Big Boss contestant actor Chum Darang and asked the National Commission for Women to take suo motu cognisance of the “derogatory and racist” remarks. APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam said Elvish Yadav’s comment tarnished the reputation of Chum in particular and Northeast women in general (X/chum_darang)

In a letter to the NCW, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam said Yadav’s comment in a viral video insulted not only Darang but also the entire women’s community of Northeast India.

“The comment tarnishes the reputation of Chum in particular and Northeast women in general. Such behaviour creates a pervasive sense of fear and intimidation among women from the region who aspire to build their careers in Bollywood, making them vulnerable and marginalized,” the letter said.

During a recent podcast with ‘Bigg Boss 18’ second runner-up Rajat Dalal, Yadav is accused of having mocked Darang’s name and ridiculed those who appreciate her. A clip from the podcast, which has since been removed, went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Pakam asked NCW to take immediate action against Yadav for his remarks and ensure justice for Darang, highlighting the need to address racial discrimination faced by Northeastern women in mainstream industries.