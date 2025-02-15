Menu Explore
It's official! Chum Darang can't stop blushing as Karan Veer Mehra confesses love to her on Valentine's Day. Watch

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 15, 2025 08:37 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine's Day. 

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra’s bond in Bigg Boss 18 won the hearts of the audience. Their fans have been shipping them and waiting for an official confirmation about their relationship status. The wait is finally over as they both made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang make their relationship Instagram official.
Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang make their relationship Instagram official.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 18's Chum Daran slams Elvish Yadav for his racist remarks: ‘Disrespecting someone's identity is not fun’)

Chum-Karan make it Instagram official

On Saturday, Chum Darang took to Instagram and shared some pictures of herself dressed in a red and white ensemble. Along with it, she even shared a glimpse of her Valentine’s celebration with Karan Veer Mehra. One of the pictures showed a table decorated with roses and their romantic pictures together. Another showed them having drinks while enjoying the view from their apartment.

Karan confesses love to Chum

Chum also shared a video in which Karan Veer Mehra could be heard confessing his love to her. He said, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody but I love you.” Chum was seen blushing and showing a thumbs-up sign after Karan’s confession. She captioned the post, “Valentine’s Day it was. Thank you, you.”

Fans couldn’t keep calm as Chum and Karan made their relationship Instagram official. One of the comments read, “He finally asked her out.” Another wrote, “I am screaming, dancing. They deserve happiness. No nazar.” Another comment read, “So happy that love won.” Another wrote, “It makes my heart so full that you both found love in each other.”

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra met for the first time in Bigg Boss 18. The two were among the top five finalists of the reality show. While Chum always refrained from any romantic relationship with Karan and called him her friend, Karan often expressed his fondness for her on the show. Their bond received immense love from the fans, who gave them the hashtag ChumVeer. While Chum was evicted in fourth position, Karan Veer went on to defeat Vivian Dsena to win the trophy of Salman Khan’s reality show.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
