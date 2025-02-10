Bigg Boss 18's Chum Daran slams Elvish Yadav for his racist remarks: ‘Disrespecting someone's identity is not fun’
Chum Darang hit back at Elvish Yadav for making fun of her name and achievements, urged people to draw the line between humour and hate.
Earlier, Elvish Yadav faced backlash on social media after his racist remarks against Chum Darang during his podcast. The actor has now responded, criticising the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner for disrespecting her identity and mocking her name.
Chum Darang slams Elvish
On Monday, Chum took to Instagram Stories and penned a lengthy note condemning Elvish for his comments. She wrote, “Disrespecting someone's identity and name is not 'fun.' Mocking someone's achievements is not 'banter.' It's time we draw the line between humour and hate.”
She further criticised him for belittling her accomplishments and added, “What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity. My hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected.”
She concluded, “To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism, I see you, hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let's raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding.”
What Elvish Yadav said
During his podcast with Rajat Dalal, Elvish mocked Chum, making fun of her name and her casting in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
He said, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai (Karanveer must have definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar… Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi).”
The YouTuber faced criticism on social media for his ‘racist’ comments, with Chum’s fans demanding an apology. However, Elvish stated that he would not apologise, claiming that people had unnecessarily twisted his words.
About Chum Darang
Chum Darang is a Bollywood actor best known for her work in films like Badhaai Do and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She gained popularity through her stint in Salman Khan's reality TV show, Bigg Boss 18. Her bond with Karan Veer Mehra, along with her dedication and strength in the tasks, made her stand out. She was one of the five finalists of the season and garnered a huge fan following due to her relatable personality on the show.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
