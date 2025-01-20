Elvish Yadav spoiled Rajat Dalal's game in Bigg Boss 18? Fitness influencer says, ‘I happily accept it’

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal failed to make it to the top 2 in the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale despite having a massive fan following and support from Elvish Yadav. His eviction left fans fuming with anger, with some even speculating that Elvish's support might have negatively impacted his game. Rajat has now addressed the matter in an interview with Zoom. Rajat Dalal reveals if Elvish Yadav spoiled his game in Bigg Boss 18.

Rajat reacts to Elvish supporting him

Elvish Yadav had come out in support of Rajat during a press conference on the show. After a heated argument with the media over organizing meet-ups to gather votes for Rajat, the media boycotted him. When asked if he felt more confident about his fan support after the press conference, Rajat said, "We were inside the house and unaware of how the voting was going. I don't believe in things just because they are said. I trust what I see. Elvish never mentioned anything about the voting situation. I conducted myself properly inside the house and remained aware of everything happening around me there. But I didn’t know what was going on outside, as we didn’t have access. Now that everything has happened, we can’t change it.”

Rajat Dalal reveals if Elvish Yadav spoiled his game

A day before the grand finale, Elvish Yadav announced that he would give away 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max if Rajat Dalal won the show, encouraging fans to vote as much as possible for the fitness influencer. However, after Rajat’s eviction, many fans felt that Elvish’s involvement had ruined his game. Responding to these claims, Rajat said, "If someone is talking about phone giveaways, it was our prerogative to do so. People are asking me whether Elvish's support spoiled my game. If someone says that to me, I accept it happily. I have no issues with that, but I know there’s nothing to it. I don’t listen to hearsay. It’s up to you to believe whatever you want.”

Ultimately, television actor Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy of Salman Khan's show and took home the ₹50 lakh prize money. While the other housemates were shocked by the announcement, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen hugging each other and jumping with joy over his victory.