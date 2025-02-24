Karan Veer Mehra reveals Bigg Boss 18 prize money is ‘yet to come’, even a month after the show ended

What Karan Veer said

Talking about his association with the channel, Karan Veer said: “Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was my first show with Colors. Now I don’t intend to leave this channel. Colors is actually a channel that makes you a name. ₹50 lakhs is the winning amount for Bigg Boss 18 and it’s yet to come. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s money has come, and the car that I won is going to arrive in a few days. I didn’t get the chance earlier, so I got it booked now.”

‘I am spending a lot of time with fans’

He went on to add, “It was all God’s plan. Everyone has contributed in some way to my victory. I was having fun inside and wasn’t looking to win. My weekly total was sorted, so winning or losing didn’t matter much. It’s a personality show, and mine appealed to the audience. It’s not about being more or less. Even if I came second, I wouldn’t have been a different person. I felt for a while that I was going to win. The love I am getting after Bigg Boss is too overwhelming. I am spending a lot of time with fans, especially the aunties who have been blessing me a lot.”

Karan defeated Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal to win the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. Earlier Karan had shared that he will be sponsoring the education of his staff's kids with his Bigg Boss 18 prize money.