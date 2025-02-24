Menu Explore
Karan Veer Mehra reveals Bigg Boss 18 prize money is ‘yet to come’, even a month after the show ended

BySantanu Das
Feb 24, 2025 10:33 AM IST

Karan Veer Mehra opened up about winning Bigg Boss 18. The actor shared that it is a personality based show, as his personality appealed to a lot of people.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 18 last month. Along with the shining trophy, the actor also won 50 lakh in prize money. Appearing on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast channel Bharti TV on YouTube, Karan Veer has now revealed that he is yet to receive the winning amount. (Also read: Karan Veer Mehra to use 50 lakh Bigg Boss 18 prize money to fund education of his staff's kids, fans praise gesture)

Karan Veer Mehra had earlier said he wants to fund education of his staff's kids with Bigg Boss 18 prize money.
What Karan Veer said

Talking about his association with the channel, Karan Veer said: “Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was my first show with Colors. Now I don’t intend to leave this channel. Colors is actually a channel that makes you a name. 50 lakhs is the winning amount for Bigg Boss 18 and it’s yet to come. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’s money has come, and the car that I won is going to arrive in a few days. I didn’t get the chance earlier, so I got it booked now.”

‘I am spending a lot of time with fans’

He went on to add, “It was all God’s plan. Everyone has contributed in some way to my victory. I was having fun inside and wasn’t looking to win. My weekly total was sorted, so winning or losing didn’t matter much. It’s a personality show, and mine appealed to the audience. It’s not about being more or less. Even if I came second, I wouldn’t have been a different person. I felt for a while that I was going to win. The love I am getting after Bigg Boss is too overwhelming. I am spending a lot of time with fans, especially the aunties who have been blessing me a lot.”

Karan defeated Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal to win the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. Earlier Karan had shared that he will be sponsoring the education of his staff's kids with his Bigg Boss 18 prize money.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
