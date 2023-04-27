Barkha Bisht confirms divorce from Indraneil Sengupta, calls it tough decision: I'm a single mom, daughter's my priority

After living separately for two years, actors Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta's divorce has been confirmed. Barkha, who so far had stayed tight-lipped about her marriage with Indraneil, has finally confirmed reports about their divorce and called it one of the 'toughest decisions of her life'. Also read: Indraneil Sengupta denies rumours of marriage with Barkha Bisht being in trouble due to his affair Former couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht married in 2008.

Barkha and Indraneil met on sets of the TV show Pyaar Ke Do Naam - Ek Radha Ek Shyam and began dating. In 2007, they both appeared as contestants on the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 3 before tying the knot in March 2008. The former couple has an 11-year-old daughter named Meira. In a recent interview, Barkha revealed that the actors had decided to end their 13-year marriage.

Barkha told ETimes, "Yes, our divorce should come through soon. This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life.” However, the reason for their divorce is still unknown. While confirming her divorce from Indraneil, Barkha said that her daughter is her priority. "I am a single mother and Meira is my priority. On the work front, I have been doing interesting projects in the OTT space. I am open to good projects in TV and films, too," she said.

Indraneil is yet to speak about the divorce. During an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Indraneil had opened up about his and Barkha's rumoured separation. He had said, “First of all I would not like to comment on my personal life. I am a very closed person. I keep my life very private. I have never thought of answering people, trying to explain. It is none of their business.”

He had further said, “There will be a lot of chaos and lot of noise always. I keep quiet. Sometimes it will be about your work, sometimes about your personal life. As an actor my work is for public consumption, Indraneil Sengupta is not for public consumption. I will not let that happen at all."

It is rumoured that Indraneil is dating Bengali actor Ishaa Saha, while Barkha is in an alleged relationship with TV actor Ashish Sharma. However, neither has spoken about their alleged relationships.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON