Premanand Ji Maharaj left in splits as Ashutosh Rana refuses to believe he gets daily dialysis: 'Hume nahi lag raha'

Actor Ashutosh Rana is basking in the success of his new film Chhaava, which revolves around the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In a new video that has emerged on Instagram, the actor was seen interacting with spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj about keeping the mind happy, and taking care of one's health. The actor smiled and introduced himself in front of the other followers, seeking his blessings. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava set for Telugu release 'on popular demand' after blockbuster Hindi run) Ashutosh Rana talked with spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj for a few seconds.

What Ashutosh said

In the video, Ashutosh said in Hindi, “My name is Ashutosh Rana. My gurudev was Dattadev shastri. I had this long wish, from the time I heard about you, that there must be some faith and devotion towards doing bhajan.”

He went on to add, “Ek baar apki drishti padh jaayegi toh sanitize ho jayenge (I wanted to meet you for a long time). In response, the guru said that both the mind and body should be healthy.” The guru tells him that he needs to get daily dialysis due to his ill health. Ashutosh joked that by what he can see, he looks extremely fine health-wise. Someone from the team also shared that the actor always enquires about the health of the guru. Ashutosh joked that after seeing him so healthy, he won't ask after him anymore, leaving the guru rolling with laughter.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the adorable interaction, a fan commented, “Ashutosh Rana is very down to earth personality.. very much connected with his roots.” A second fan wrote, “How well he introduced himself to his guru. That shows his devotion.” A comment also read, “This was such a genuine interaction between the both of them. How often do we get to see this? Guruji seems so kind in person as always.”

Last month, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had paid a visit along with their daughter Vamika and son Akaay to Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj's ashram. The Guru got emotional on seeing their devotion and faith, and was seen wiping a tear from his eye.