Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli back in Nainital ashram with Vamika-Akaay; their guru is emotional on seeing couple's faith

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in an ashram in Nainital, this time with both their kids. They brought daughter Vamika and son Akaay to Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj's ashram. A video from the ashram's Instagram page is being shared online. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma brought their kids back to an ashram in Nainital.

In the video, Anushka does a full saashtang pranam to the Guru while Virat also kneels before him. Another moment shows the couple sitting with other devotees and Vamika and Akaay in their laps. The Guru's attendant informs him who the couple is and how they visited him previously as well. The Guru gets emotional on seeing their devotion and faith, wiping a tear from his eye.

He lauds their strong belief in God, despite finding such fame and success. Anushka tells him that she often talks to him in her mind, and has questions for him but someone or the other asks him the same questions the next day during his daily meetings with his followers.

The Guru also praises the couple for inculcating the same habits in their young children.

Fans flooded social media with admiration for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s down-to-earth nature and their love. One of the comments read, "All I want is something like them." Another commented, "I admired these two so much, and now it's just another level!" Recently, Virat Kohli disappointed cricket fans with his performance in the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test match. Some of his fans predicted that after meeting Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, Virat's "performance will improve." One Instagram user commented, "Now he is going to make a deadly comeback."

During the fourth Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne, Anushka Sharma took to the stands to cheer for their husband, Virat Kohli. However, to her disappointment, he was dismissed early in the game. Former skipper Virat was dismissed after making 5 runs in 29 balls, leaving India at 33/3. The actor had her hands on her mouths in worry, and her reactions went viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma has been away from the film industry for a long time now. The actor was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. The film failed to impress the audience and flopped at the box office. She will next be seen in the biographical sports drama, Chakda 'Xpress, which also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur. Directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz, the film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.