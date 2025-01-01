Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli twin in black as they ring in the New Year with midnight walk in Sydney. Watch

Anushka Sharma is currently in Australia, accompanying her husband, Virat Kohli, who is touring the country with the Indian cricket team for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The star couple rang in the New Year in Sydney, from where a video of their midnight walk has surfaced on social media. (Also read: Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty shocked at Virat Kohli, KL Rahul's early dismissal in India vs Australia Boxing Day Test) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the New Year in Sydney.

Anushka and Virat's New Year celebrations

As the fourth Test in Melbourne ended earlier this week, the team—along with Anushka—moved to Sydney ahead of the final Test. On Tuesday night, as Australia welcomed 2025 (a few hours ahead of much of the rest of the world, as always), fans posted a video of Virushka's subdued New Year celebrations on social media.

The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows Virat and Anushka, twinning in black, walking down a Sydney street. The video records them from behind as they walk along the street. Anushka is wearing a little black dress, pairing it with heels, while Virat opted for a black co-ord set with contrasting white sneakers. Another video angle showed that they were accompanied by Virat's India teammate, Devdutt Padikkal, during the outing.

Anushka and Virat in Australia

Virat Kohli has not had the best tour to Australia with his form being questioned due to a string of low scores. The cricketer also courted controversy recently when he questioned Australian media for clicking his kids without permission. Anushka and Virat have been fiercely protective of their children Vamika and Akaay's privacy. They have requested photographers and broadcasters not to click or shoot the children's faces. On social media too, none of their posts show the kids' faces.

Anushka has been on a long break from films. Her last release was Zero, way back in 2018. The actor finished filming her Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress in 2023. The film was earlier slated to be released on Netflix sometime in 2024, but there has been no update on its release so far. The actor does not have any other projects in the pipeline.