Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava set for Telugu release 'on popular demand' after blockbuster Hindi run

Chhaava will now roar in Telugu too. Vicky Kaushal-starrer period drama Chhaava is making waves across India. After its success in the Hindi-speaking regions, the film is set to release in Telugu. There had been demands for a Telugu dub days after the film was released two weeks ago, with fans urging the makers on social media. (Also read: Chhaava box office collection day 13: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film zooms towards ₹400 crore mark in India) Chhaava will now be releasing in Telugu.

Chhaava Telugu release

The production company, Maddock, on Wednesday took to their Instagram account to share the news with fans. The makers dropped a poster featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, along with a caption announcing that the film is now set to release in Telugu on "popular demand."

"The epic tale of India's courageous son, #Chhaava, is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions," they wrote.

Chhaava box office collection

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has performed phenomenally at the box office since its release on February 14. The film has grossed over ₹500 crore worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing period epic in Hindi after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. It has earned ₹385 crore in India and is set to cross the ₹400 crore mark on Thursday. At the rate Chhaava is earning at the box office, the ₹700-crore mark should not be out of its reach globally.

The film has done especially well in Maharashtra, where Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is revered as a cult hero.

The film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Vineet Kumar Singh, tells the compelling story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for the film, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also seeing increased footfall mid-week.

(With PTI inputs)