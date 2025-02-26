Chhaava box office collection day 13: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film zooms towards 400 crore mark in India

Box office report

According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹21.75 crore net at the box office on day 13 of its release. The total collection stands at ₹385 crore.

The film did benefit from the Maha Shivratri holiday as the business saw a growth in business. On day 12, the film registered business of ₹18.5 crore, while on day 13, the film raked in ₹21.75 crore. The film had an overall 34.10 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Wednesday.

The morning shows recorded 25.23 per cent footfall, with 40.64 per cent in the afternoon and 36.42 per cent in the evening. Earlier, the film had crossed the ₹200 crore mark. The film was released on February 14, registering an opening of ₹31 crore.

Beyond India, the film's worldwide box office collection is making a splash globally as well. The film has crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide. It has also become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

About Chhaava

Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel of the same name. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is a biopic about Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky plays the lead role. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Divya Dutta, and Diana Penty in supporting roles.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film during his address at the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. He said, “Ye Maharashtra aur Mumbai hi hai jisne Marathi filmo ke saath saath, Hindi cinema ko ye unchai di hai. Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai. (Maharashtra and Mumbai have elevated Hindi cinema along with Marathi films. And these days, Chhaava is making waves).”

On Wednesday, it was announced that Chhaava will release in Telugu. The news was shared by the production company, Maddock, on their official Instagram handle.

Sharing a poster of Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the makers wrote, "The epic tale of India’s courageous son, #Chhaava is now all set to roar in Telugu by popular demand. Witness the biggest spectacle #Chhaava in Telugu from March 7th. #ChhaavaTelugu Grand Release by #GeethaArtsDistributions. #ChhaavaInCinemas Now (sic)."