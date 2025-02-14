Stars in the City: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna talk about Chhaava, Laxman Utekar addresses Lezim controversy

It was a dream opportunity for some fans of actors Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and filmmaker Laxman Utekar! They got to meet the celebs, who visited the HT City office in Delhi for a Stars in the City (SITC) session to promote their latest film, Chhaava. Left to Right - Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

In a chat with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, Rashmika opened up about promoting the film while nursing an injured leg.

Rashmika humorously said, “I think the doctors are very angry right now.” Vicky quickly responded, “They should be.” He added, “She worked out this morning and then came here. You (looking at Rashmika) shouldn’t be working out. We force her to use a wheelchair. Warna har jagah yeh... (mimics Rashmika limping).”

Their banter caused a wave of laughter among the fans in the audience. Rashmika also shared her deep love for cinema and her fascination with the camera and the sets, to which Vicky jokingly remarked that he was intimidated by his co-star.

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Laxman Utekar with winners of HTCITY Stars In The City contest.

“I’m scared of her,” Vicky quipped. He continued, “She’s being completely honest about her fascination for cinema. At the same time, she’s like an enlightened soul who is beyond promotions and films. Moksh mil gaya hai isko! Main isse materialistic duniya mein leke aata hoon waapas. She’s the wise soul in our team.”

In addition to Vicky and Rashmika, the period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj also stars actor Akshaye Khanna, who portrays the role of Aurangzeb — a surprise casting choice for many moviegoers.

Laxman, the film’s director, expressed his confidence in Akshaye, saying, “Nobody could have played Aurangzeb besides Akshaye Khanna. His looks, his performance, everything was great. He created his own Aurangzeb, the way he was going to talk and walk. His inputs and performance — without saying much, he says a lot.”

As the conversation delved into other aspects of the film, Laxman shared insights about a dance sequence that was eventually removed from the movie following objections from some followers of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He explained why it was important to remove the sequence.

“It was Lezim (a folk dance from Maharashtra). In my head, Sambhaji Maharaj could have played Lezim. He was a king but also a human and only 22, but I think people didn't want to see him dance or play Lezim. We immediately removed it following objections because more than anything, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is bigger than Lezim. In fact, I would like to thank people who opposed it because after (removing the sequence), I like the film more.”

When asked if there ever a point where Katrina (Kaif) mentioned him bringing parts of his character, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, home, Vicky said, "When you’re shooting non-stop, there’s hardly any time to notice. You come home, sleep and go back to work. But during breaks, Katrina has observed that the way I walk sometimes lingers — though with Chhaava, nobody, not even my wife, seemed to mind! She’s also noticed that I tend to go a bit silent. Your mind is constantly occupied, even during your hours at home, thinking about what you could have done better. Thankfully, since Katrina is part of the industry, she and my family understand that space and each other."

Meanwhile, Rashmika recalled how she had to change her body language to play the role of queen (Yesubai Bhonsale).

"The trickiest part for me was the body language. At the time, I was working on two or three films simultaneously. I remember during our look test, Laxman sir told me, ‘Maharani, the walk.; Each of my characters has a distinct walk, though it’s not something we consciously highlight. That day, I had just come from Pushpa 2’s set and was walking like Srivalli when he reminded me, ‘Maharani, the walk’, and I instantly realised I needed to switch. The language aspect also required a lot of preparation since I’m from the South," Rashmika said.

Vicky also shared his most memorable moment while shooting the film. He revealed, "The Rajya Abhishek sequence, where Sambhaji walks towards the throne, was incredibly special. Thousands of people were on set, and the scene was meticulously researched and long-awaited. But what made it truly surreal was when we realised that the day we were shooting — January 16, 2024 — was the exact same date, 350 years ago, when the real coronation happened at Raigad Fort on January 16, 1681. It felt like a higher power was guiding us. That realisation overwhelmed us. In the scene, I had to walk 20 steps, look at the throne, and ascend to take my place. But every time I approached it, I would start crying — I don’t even know why. We ended up doing nearly 50 takes. The energy on set was pure and electric; it was an unforgettable experience."

And on a lighter note, the actors also spoke about their childhood crush. While Rashmika said, "I grew up in a hostel, so I wasn’t exposed to many films or entertainment", Vicky joked, "Main shaadi-shuda hoon, bachpan ke saare crush ja chuke! (I’m married now — all my childhood crushes have faded away!)"