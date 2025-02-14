Was Sambhar named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj? Decoding the legend as Chhaava hits theatres

Nothing quite hits the spot like a tangy bowlful of slurpy sambhar, peppered with softened vegetables and crisp spices. Be it your order of idlis, dosas, vadas or even just plain simple steamed rice, with a side of peanut and coconut chutney, sambhar feels like a warm hug from the inside. Was sambhar named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj? Decoding the legend as Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava hits theatres

Now what if we told you there may just be a very potent correlation between your favourite bowl of vegetable-laden tangy lentils and the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj? While we can't confirm for sure, this is definitely something worth diving into especially what with Chhaava, the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-led release on the life of the Maratha ruler, hitting theatres today.

Legend has it that the first ever bowl of sambhar to exist in the annals of history, was actually created for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. What's more, the flavour profile of sambhar as we know it today, characterised by the tangy punch of tamarind, was actually an improvisation made on another original recipe. A happy accident indeed!

The suggestion came from Shahuji Maharaj, son to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's step brother Vyankoji. Vyankoji passed away in 1863 leaving his empire to the little Shahuji, all of 12 years old at the time. Besides his pursuits in war, Shahuji was actually very well known for his prowess in reading, writing, poetry, art and cooking. The story goes that one day Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj went on a tour to Thanjavur. That opportune day however, Shahuji Maharaj's royal kitchen ran out of kokum, something extensively used to lend a sour taste to dishes. Not wanting to compromise on the original flavour profile of the dishes being served up to Sambhaji, tamarind came into the picture. Considering the fact that the food was being prepared to serve up to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the tamarind infused lentils were christened Sambhaji Aahar (translating to 'food of Sambhaji'), which was eventually colloquially changed to just Sambhar.

Coming back to the film of the hour, Chhaava is currently running in theatres.