Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif's hand at Chhaava screening; fans go ‘hayee’. Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Chhaava will be released in theatres on February 14. Vicky attended the screening of the film in Mumbai with wife, actor Katrina Kaif. A sweet video posted by a paparazzi won their fans’ hearts. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal visits Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj ahead of Chhaava release) Vijay Deverakonda wouldn't let go of Katrina Kaif's hand at Chhaava screening.(Viral Bayani/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal holds Katrina Kaif’s hand

A paparazzo posted a video on Instagram from the screening of Chhaava. Vicky looked dapper in a dark outfit for the event, while Katrina looked stunning in a sheer saree. In the video, Vicky can be seen holding Katrina’s hand as he walks her to the stop-and-pose. He holds her hand tight even as they pose for the paparazzi before making their way in. Sunny Kaushal and the rest of the family also attended the screening.

Fans couldn’t get enough of them, leaving comments under the video. One person wrote, “How gorgeous she's looking.” Another called them ‘the most royal couple’. A fan wrote “Manifestation” with a heart emoji. “Hayee,” wrote one fan, while others commented with heart and evil eye emojis. One fan even called Katrina ‘Queen of Bollywood’ while commenting with heart emojis.

Being cute on social media

Fans look forward to Vicky and Katrina posting pictures or videos of each other. Two days before Valentine’s Day, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of Vicky. In the clip, Vicky was seen sitting at their home. After a small laugh, he told Katrina, “Vichitr kintu satya prani hein aap”, which translates to, “You are a weird but honest being.” Katrina captioned the video, “My dear hubby's description of me,” accompanied by an angel emoji.

Vicky along with Rashmika has been actively promoting their upcoming film Chhaava. In the film, he will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Yesubai was the wife of the Maratha ruler and was referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.