Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'vichitra kintu satya praani'. Here’s how she reacted to it

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s social media PDA is always on point. This time, Katrina shared a clip that showcases Vicky's quirky romantic side where he is lovingly calling his wife a "vichitra praani", and it will surely make you go aww. Also read: ‘Katrina was extremely sweet’: Vicky Kaushal remembers his 1st meeting with wife Katrina Kaif at an award show; watch Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Katrina shares an adorable clip

On Wednesday, just two days before Valentine’s Day, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of her husband Vicky Kaushal. In the clip, Vicky was seen sitting in their home. After a small laugh, he told Katrina, “Vichitr kintu satya prani hein aap”, which translates to, “You are a weird but honest being.”

Katrina captioned the video, “My dear hubby's description of me,” accompanied by an angel emoji.

About the couple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time and only made it official when they tied the nuptial knot in a grand wedding in 2021. Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Only 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity, such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

They like to keep their personal life private, occasionally dropping sweet moments spent with each other on social media.

Vicky’s next film

At the moment, Vicky along with Rashmika Mandanna have been actively promoting their upcoming film Chhaava. From visiting sacred places to participating in fan events, the duo is involved in several activities to make the audience aware of their period drama. Chhaava is all set to hit the theatres on February 14. In the film, Vicky will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Yesubai was the wife of the Maratha ruler, and was referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign”.