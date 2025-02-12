Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif 'vichitra kintu satya praani'. Here’s how she reacted to it

BySugandha Rawal
Feb 12, 2025 06:31 PM IST

On Wednesday, just two days before Valentine’s Day, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s social media PDA is always on point. This time, Katrina shared a clip that showcases Vicky's quirky romantic side where he is lovingly calling his wife a "vichitra praani", and it will surely make you go aww. Also read: ‘Katrina was extremely sweet’: Vicky Kaushal remembers his 1st meeting with wife Katrina Kaif at an award show; watch

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.
Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Katrina shares an adorable clip

On Wednesday, just two days before Valentine’s Day, Katrina took to her Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of her husband Vicky Kaushal. In the clip, Vicky was seen sitting in their home. After a small laugh, he told Katrina, “Vichitr kintu satya prani hein aap”, which translates to, “You are a weird but honest being.”

Katrina captioned the video, “My dear hubby's description of me,” accompanied by an angel emoji.

About the couple

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time and only made it official when they tied the nuptial knot in a grand wedding in 2021. Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Only 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity, such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

They like to keep their personal life private, occasionally dropping sweet moments spent with each other on social media.

Vicky’s next film

At the moment, Vicky along with Rashmika Mandanna have been actively promoting their upcoming film Chhaava. From visiting sacred places to participating in fan events, the duo is involved in several activities to make the audience aware of their period drama. Chhaava is all set to hit the theatres on February 14. In the film, Vicky will be playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Maharani Yesubai was the wife of the Maratha ruler, and was referred to as Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom.

Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna. Chhaava is touted as a "stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign”.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On