‘Katrina was extremely sweet’: Vicky Kaushal remembers his 1st meeting with wife Katrina Kaif at an award show; watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story was a big mystery for fans. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for the longest time and only made it official when they tied the nuptial knot in a grand wedding in 2021. They weren’t the first celebrity couple who wanted to keep their personal lives private. But for a long time, fans were curious to know more about their love story. After their wedding, Karan Johar had revealed that the two actors first met ‘properly’ at Zoya Akhtar’s house during a party. Well, Vicky has now revealed how he and Katrina first met ‘officially’. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at an award show in 2019

It was in 2019, when Vicky Kaushal danced on stage with his future wife Katrina Kaif on all her hit songs with co-host Kartik Aaryan during an award show. Remembering the same in a chat with Pinkvilla, Vicky shared, “So I was hosting, and this I think was the first time. First time I ever met her and interacted with her. So, stage pe toh obviously matlab yeh jo kaan mein laga hota hai, yeh humesha aapko peeche se bolte rehte hain ki achha yeh waali, yeh aise karo waise karo, they keep guiding you and it’s always scripted and everything. But, behind the stage it was the first time we introduced to each other formally. Yeah, so… Who knew!”

When asked if he was nervous, Vicky smiled and replied, “No, no. Nahi nervous kya hona… But she was extremely sweet, she was extremely sweet. I didn’t know that she would be knowing me, but she was extremely sweet.” After dancing on stage together, Katrina had requested Vicky to say his iconic dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), making him blush when she said ‘High, sir’ on being asked ‘How’s the josh?’ And the rest, as we now know, is history!

On the film front, Vicky is currently busy promoting his next release Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The Laxman Utekar directorial is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Valentine’s Day, February 14.