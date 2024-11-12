‘Katrina’s marriage will never get boring’: Say fans after Vicky Kaushal signs an epic film; here’s why

Bollywood heartthrobs Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been happily married for almost three years now. Even though they are extremely private about their personal life, every now and then the couple share loved up snaps on social media which take the internet by storm. Especially their family photos on Karwa Chauth! These cute pictures have almost become like a tradition for fans now. Katrina slays in her gorgeous sarees every year as she fasts for her husband's long life and well-being. But this time, many pointed out how Vicky looks like a different man on every Karwa Chauth because of his different looks. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Katrina on Karwa Chauth over the years

Fans often wonder if the reason why Vicky experiments so much and has a different beard look each year is because of his back to back shooting schedules. He’s almost like a chameleon on screen which obviously takes a lot of work. So today when reports surfaced about Vicky signing an epic feature film with Dinesh Vijan’s production house Maddock Films, netizens knew they were in for a new avatar of Vicky. Joking about the same, a social media user claimed, “So Katrina will be celebrating next Karva Chauth & Diwali with a different Vicky? Damn, Kat's marriage will never get boring😂♥️.”

Agreeing with this Reddit user, another netizen chimed in: “🤣🤣🤣🤣you are right..this guy is a chameleon..few month back he bulked up now he suddenly become thin for love and war my god.” Coming back to the rumoured film that Vicky has signed— set against the backdrop of Indian mythology, this project is being touted as the actor’s biggest feature film yet. The prep, which is said to take 6-8 months, will begin in 2025. Well, this is a great addition to Vicky’s current line up, which includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, as well as Chhaava where he will be seen as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

How excited are you to see Vicky in a new avatar? We mean in his movie, not on next Karwa Chauth.