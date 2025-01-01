Katrina Kaif welcomes 2025 in a polka-dot dress; fans speculate she’s pregnant, say ‘little Vicky Kaushal will come’

Last year, a viral video from London had the internet convinced that actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were expecting their first child. In the viral clip, the couple could be seen walking down the street together. But what caught the attention of some eagle-eyed netizens was an apparent change in Kat’s walk and the heavy overcoat she had donned. However, the rumours soon died down. Well, last night Katrina bid adieu to 2024 and welcomed the New Year with open arms. The actor shared sneak peeks from her celebrations, which have once again left fans speculating that she is pregnant. A sneak peek into Katrina Kaif's New Year celebrations

Is Katrina flaunting a baby bump in these pictures? No. Then what made social media users claim that she could be pregnant? It was apparently Kat’s outfit. As most of us remember, actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had announced their first pregnancy with a special photograph. In the snap, Anushka debuted her baby bump in a fitted polka-dot dress. Well, Katrina welcomed the year 2025 last night in a polka-dot dress, which is now popular amongst netizens as the ‘pregnancy dress’. This myth soon sparked pregnancy rumours in the comment section of Kat’s Instagram post.

For instance, one social media user gushed, “Good news if you know you know😅,” whereas another fan guessed, “In this year little Vicky Kaushal I think come.” Under a Reddit thread featuring Katrina’s new pictures, an internet user explained, “Anushka, deepika, kareena wore polka dots when they were preggers,” whereas another comment read, “She is wearing a polka dot dress😭.” A hopeful fan wrote, “Polka dot myth katty is following 😄👍❤,” while another commented, “Is that goona announcement with that polka black dress 🤔.”

On Christmas this year, a similar rumour about Kiara Advani made headlines. This was after Kiara shared a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations, where she posed with husband Sidharth Malhotra in front of a tree wearing a polka-dot dress. In your opinion, could this myth be an actual hint or are fans just thinking too much?