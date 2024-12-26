Menu Explore
Is Kiara Advani expecting? Her polka dot dress, similar to Anushka Sharma, Natasa Stanakovic may be a hint

ByAalokitaa Basu
Dec 26, 2024 07:05 PM IST

Kiara Advani has some big roles in her kitty. But her biggest, might just be loading. Is she pregnant? Well the proof is in the pudding...we mean dress

Polka dots. That's our cue. Kiara Advani's Christmas celebrations were a cool and cozy family affair as she held hubby Sidharth Malhotra in a bear hug in front of a Christmas tree. Kiara kept it chic in a draped polka dot maxi from Mango. Now a Sid-Kiara Instagram drop almost always steals the limelight for their undeniable chemistry. However, this one has people speaking about something entirely different. Are Sid and Kiara expecting their first child?

Is Kiara's Christmas dress telling us something?(Photo: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani, anushkasharma)
Is Kiara's Christmas dress telling us something?(Photo: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani, anushkasharma)

Now there's no evident signs or statements from any verifiable source. But for the internet, legends and trends rank high when it comes to credibility. And so we arrive at the legend of the polka pregnancies. The polka dot dress Kiara is wearing in the picture is rather similar to the one Anushka Sharma was wearing when she and Virat Kohli announced their first pregnancy to the world via their social media handles.

Interestingly the myth, if we may call it that, found itself further solidified when a pregnancy picture of Natasa Stankovic, then wife to cricketer Hardik Pandya, resurfaced, in which she too can be seen donning a polka dot dress. Hence started the legacy of the 'pregnancy dress' as it's being called.

Some comments expressing the same read: “Kiara's dress told that they have some good news 😁”, “polka dots guyss 😍😍😍” and “I think shee is pregnant ❤️”.

While there's of course no weight to these speculations, it truly will be a eureka moment on the part of the internet, if in a few months time, Kiara ends up announcing her pregnancy!

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, directed by Shankar Shanamugham, slated for a release on January 10, 2025. Sidharth on the other hand just shared the first look of his next — Param Sundari, in which he has Janhvi Kapoor opposite him.

Follow Us On