Vicky Kaushal on reuniting with Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War post Chhaava: ‘They are very easy actors’

One of the most versatile actors of the Hindi film industry, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy gearing up for his next release Chhaava. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the Laxman Utekar period drama follows the story of Maratha king Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Fans are quite excited to witness Vicky in this never-seen-before avatar when the film arrives in theatres on February 14. But this is not the only project in his line up that audiences are eagerly waiting for. After Chhaava, Vicky will return to the silver screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Much to our delight, the actor has now spilled the beans about the film for the first time. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Love & War

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal shared that working with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is like a dream come true for him. So far, he has learned a lot from his director. But what about his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? Vicky shared, “We have just started working on the film. I have great comfort in working with Ranbir and Alia, this is my second film with both after Sanju and Raazi. They are very easy actors, incredibly talented. So, it’s fun on the sets. I can’t reveal anything on the film, but I am looking forward to Chhaava and Love and War.”

Love & War marks Vicky’s first project with Sanjay. However, it is his reunion with fellow actors Ranbir and Alia. He worked with the real-life husband and wife in 2018, in two separate blockbuster hit films. In Raazi, Vicky played the role of Alia’s onscreen husband. A month later, he joined Ranbir as his best friend in Sanju. Vicky’s onscreen chemistry with both the stars was commendable. This is a big reason why fans are so excited to see the three together for the first time ever.

Apart from Chhaava and Love & War, Vicky also has Amar Kaushik’s film Mahavatar in his kitty, where he will be seen as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. We wish him all the best!