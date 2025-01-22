Chhaava Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is a true Maratha king; Rashmika Mandanna finally gets diction right after Animal

Vicky Kaushal is a chameleon who skilfully turns into any character presented to him by a script. So when it was announced that the actor will be starring in his first ever period drama Chhaava as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, fans waited with bated breath to witness his transformation. Meanwhile, Vicky’s co-star and onscreen wife Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Maharani Yesubai failed to impress, with many calling her Pushpa 2’s Srivalli with more jewellery. Well, the trailer of Chhaava is finally here and while Vicky’s dominance onscreen as a Maratha king is no surprise, Rashmika’s diction comes as a breath of fresh air. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna give their all in Chhaava Trailer

The three minute long trailer will make you fall in love with Vicky Kaushal because he is unrecognisable as he breathes life into the character. From his impactful dialogue delivery to his high-octane action sequences, the man is a true star! His command over Hindi language is unreal. The only complaint we have is the short dancing sequence, which does not fit the premise. But Vicky makes up for it in the end as he fights a lion, roaring into the jungle king’s face. His chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna is also quite cute. But the most pleasant surprise is Rashmika’s diction, which was brutally trolled when she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal (2023). She has clearly worked on it and deserves praise!

Akshaye Khanna, on the other hand, proves his versatility as the villain— Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb. Yes, he looks every bit like the intense ruler that we read about in our history books. Well, just like us, fans are also impressed with the trailer of Chhaava. In the comment section below, one such social media user gushed, “Not a single scene, but the whole trailer is giving me countless goosebumps. What an impactful movie trailer this is! Blockbuster is written all over it,” whereas another fan stated, “Akshay khanna and Vicky kaushal nailed it man. Pure goosebumps 🎉Bollywood’s back ❤.”

Well, our excitement for Chhaava is on another level now as we wait for it to arrive in theatres on February 14.