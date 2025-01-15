Vicky Kaushal to chase Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4, join Alia Bhatt in the YRF Spy Universe after Love & War?

Bollywood heartthrob and Katrina Kaif’s handsome husband, Vicky Kaushal is one of the busiest actors of the Hindi film industry at the moment with several exciting films in his kitty. Last seen in Bad Newz (2024), Vicky is now gearing up for his next release Chhaava. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the Laxman Utekar directorial is based on the life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky is also busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Well, latest buzz suggests that the actor is now in talks for two potential projects with Yash Raj Films (YRF). Vicky Kaushal will next be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Love & War

According to a report shared by Peeping Moon, Vicky Kaushal has already met filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who is keen on casting the actor in not one but two projects backed by YRF. One speculated collab is for the spy universe, where Alia Bhatt will also be making her debut soon with Alpha. A source was quoted saying, “Aditya has grand plans for expanding the YRF Spy Universe and aims to introduce fresh faces to carry forward the legacy established by the Khans. He wants Vicky to headline one of the standalone cop films, bringing new energy to the expanding cinematic universe. However, this is still in the planning stages, as they are waiting to see how ‘Alpha’, the film introducing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to the Spy Universe, performs at the box office.”

Another possible project in this deal would be Dhoom 4. For most of 2024 there was buzz about Ranbir Kapoor being cast as the lead, which in this series is always the antagonist. Well, the source in question claims that Adiya plans to rope in Vicky for the role of a cop, replacing Abhishek Bachchan who portrayed the role of A.C.P Jai Dixit in the first three Dhoom films. This would mean the audience might get to witness Vicky chasing RK in the heist film that would take the Dhoom legacy forward. But we will have to patiently wait for makers to spill the beans and confirm these reports.

