Katrina Kaif was happy when Vicky Kaushal brought THIS home from Chhaava sets; said ‘Yeh bohot sahi lag raha hai’

When actors portray a character onscreen, it takes them some time to shed the traits and return to their original self as they get truly involved. We can only imagine how tough it must be for versatile stars such as Vicky Kaushal, who has the ability to breathe life into every role he plays. Well, up next, we will witness Vicky transform into Maratha King Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Laxman Utekar’s much-awaited film Chhaava, co-starring National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Much to the delight of fans, Vicky revealed what traits he took home from his character in Chhaava during HT City’s Stars In the City today. It was his wife Katrina Kaif who noticed them! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky and Rashmika at HT City(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Vicky Kaushal revealed, “When you’re shooting non-stop, you hardly get any off time because 12 hours of shoot, 2 hours of training before, 2 hours of action rehearsal after that. You hardly have time to just come back home and by that time you just want to reach the bed and go to sleep and 6 hours you are back at it again. So you don’t really get a personal life when that momentum is on. But when that break comes and everything, there are two things she (Katrina) has noticed and told me. One thing which Laxman sir’s also noticed on other fronts is the residue of that walk naa, woh thoda mere saath reh jaata hai. Which, for Chhaava, nobody was minding, not even my wife. Like ‘yeh bohot sahi lag raha hai’ (laughs). So this is good.”

Vicky went on to add, “Secondly what she noticed is that sometimes I just go a little silent because what happens is… it’s not the case that 24 hours you’re in the character, all of that nothing happens. But what happens is your mind is constantly there. Even for those 8 hours of home time, your mind is still running, okay what all we did today, what could I have done differently, what is there tomorrow, this is what needs to be done tomorrow. So your mind has not come back to anything beyond your work. So that tends to happen where sometimes I am a little disconnected in conversations, which thankfully Katrina is part of the industry, she understands that, my family and everybody.”

We are so excited to witness Vicky’s Chhaava walk in theatres on February 14!