Katrina loved ‘Chhaava look’, hates me clean shaven: Says Vicky Kaushal; reveals which of her films should re-release

One of the busiest actors of the industry, the versatile and very handsome Vicky Kaushal is currently on a promotional spree for his next release Chhaava. Every time he takes up a character, his appearance changes accordingly as he moulds himself into the role. For Chhaava, Vicky grew out his hair and beard in order to transform into Maratha king Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Due to Vicky’s constantly changing looks, fans on social media often joke about how his wife Katrina Kaif will never have a boring marriage. But what did Kat think of her husband’s look for Chhaava? Vicky Kaushal reveals which Katrina Kaif film deserves to re-release in theatres

During a promotional event for Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal was asked the same question— what did Katrina Kaif think of his look as the Maratha king? Vicky revealed, “She loved it. She hates me clean shaven so she is like ‘I miss Chhaava days’, when I used to be shooting for Chhaava. So she keeps thanking Laxman (Utekar) sir and Dinoo sir (Dinesh Vijan). She’s like ‘why did you finish the film so soon, you should have shot for 5 years’.” We get it Katrina, we get it.

In another interview, Vicky was asked to name his one favourite Katrina Kaif film which deserves a re-release in theatres. Without thinking too much about it, Vicky instantly picked Katrina and Akshay Kumar’s iconic romantic comedy Singh Is Kinng (2008). Talking to Pinkvilla, Vicky shared, “I really enjoyed that film. I think that was one of the most brilliant, entertaining films. And also Welcome.”

Welcome, which was also an Akshay and Katrina film, released a year before Singh Is Kinng in 2007. Vicky even joked that he often uses Nana Patekar aka Uday Bhai’s hilarious dialogue ‘Control Uday, control’ on Katrina when something happens at home.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava is all set to arrive in theatres on February 14. How excited are you to see Vicky as the brave Maratha king?