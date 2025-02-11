‘I’m scared of Rashmika Mandanna’: Says Vicky Kaushal ahead of Chhaava; scolds her for not taking care of broken leg

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are one fresh jodi fans can’t wait to see on the silver screen when Chhaava arrives in theatres this week. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the much-anticipated film is based on the life of Maratha king Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Despite suffering from a severe leg injury, which occurred while working out in the gym last month, Rashmika has been busy with film promotions with her co-star Vicky by her side. But today Vicky scolded Rashmika for not taking care of her broken leg when they arrived at the HT City office for Stars In the City. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna at HT City office(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

When asked about promoting her film with a leg injury, Rashmika replied, “I think the doctors are very angry right now.” Vicky chimed in and stated, “They should be also, if you can still go to the gym in the morning and then come here, you shouldn’t be going and working out. We have to force her to sit on a wheelchair. Warna har jagah yeh (mimics Rashmika limping). There are big films waiting for her to come on set.” When Rashmika went on to laud Vicky for giving his all to promotions, the latter asked her to talk about her foot. Rashmika laughed and replied, “It is broken now, what more to talk about it? But it’s healing well, so far.”

Later when Rashmika opened up about her fascination with cinema, Vicky joked, “I’m scared of her.” He went on to explain, “What she’s saying about this fascination and everything, she’s being fully honest because she’s that enlightened soul which has gone beyond promotions, beyond the film. Moksh mil gaya hai isko! Toh main isse materialistic duniya mein leke aata hun waapas. Aaja, film aa rahi hai! She’s the wise soul in our team.”

Well, their banter has left us quite excited to see if Vicky and Rashmika’s off camera chemistry reflects in their onscreen chemistry in Chhaava. Also starring Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Chhaava is all set to release on February 14.