Pushpa 2 on OTT: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna leave fans with mixed feelings, from ‘cringefest’ to ‘perfection’

After what seemed like a never-ending wait, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna finally returned to theatres as their beloved characters Pushpa Raj and Srivalli with Pushpa 2: The Rule last month. As expected, the Telugu action drama broke several box office records, surpassing the prequel Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Fans could not get enough of Allu Arjun’s stardom and his sizzling chemistry with his onscreen Baiko Srivalli aka Rashmika. Well, movie-buffs received an unexpected surprise today when Pushpa 2 took the digital route to reach a larger audience through OTT. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 is now on OTT

Soon after Pushpa 2 released on OTT, many movie-lovers spent the day binge-watching their favourite characters shine onscreen. Many shared rave reviews on social media soon after they were done, as Allu Arjun left them in awe. For instance, one fan gushed, “#Pushpa2 No matter how many times i see this movie..but still each time i am watching with the same enthusiasm and excitement may be on screen Allu Arjun is the reason. His acting, his dedication, his perfection makes me watch it several times.. by the proud AA Fan @alluarjun,” whereas another wrote, “Allu Arjun cements his superstar status with a career-defining performance, embodying Pushpa’s swagger, vulnerability, and raw intensity. His dialogue delivery and physicality (especially in the "Thaggede Le" moments) are electrifying.” However, this was not the only opinion online about Pushpa 2's reloaded version.

Many netizens also expressed their disappointment, claiming that watching this film was like a waste of time for them. One such internet user tweeted, “#Pushpa2 : ABSOLUTELY UNBEARABLE CRINGEFEST🙏 Bro learnt Japanese sitting in that container for 40 days without food and water. Logic where? @SukumarWritings writing where? Salute to each and everyone who watched this shit in theatres. Undoubtedly the worst of Sukumar,” whereas another shared, “Today I feel happy,that I did not watch #Pushpa2 in theatre. The damn movie,is 3hr 45min long and it would have been very uncomfortable to sit there,that long On top of it,the story is bullocks.Mindless and senseless. Watch #Pushpa2OnNetflix at your own risk.” Well, to each their own.

Are you planning to catch Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in action on OTT this weekend?