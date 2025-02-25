Chhaava actor reveals Vicky Kaushal started crying during a scene: 'We had to retake the shot three times'

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava co-star Vijay Vikram Singh shared how the actor started crying midway while doing a scene in the film. In an interview with India Today, Vijay said that in the scene, Vicky's character Sambhaji Maharaj was declared the next Chhatrapati. Fans saw Vijay as Peshwa Neelopant in Chhaava. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt cheers for Vicky Kaushal over Chhaava success, celebrates Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday with Ranbir Kapoor) Vicky Kaushal played Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava.

Vicky Kaushal cried during Chhaava scene

Vijay said, “There was a shot where Vicky Kaushal was declared the next Chhatrapati. In that scene, he walked ahead, followed by Ashutosh Rana, Vineet Kumar, and me. We had to retake the shot three times because midway through, Vicky started crying. He was deeply overwhelmed by the thought that he was stepping into Sambhaji Maharaj’s shoes as the new Chhatrapati."

Vijay prasied Vicky's dedication in Chhaava

"He was so immersed in the character that he truly felt the weight of his father’s loss and the immense responsibility he was about to take on." There was another scene, which was a montage of his walk, and the way he used to walk showed his sheer dedication. He used to be Sambhaji Maharaj in that costume," he added.

Vijay also said that despite “hailing from a non-Marathi background” Vicky has been “perfect with his dialect and every time he rehearsed for any dialogue, he made sure to pronounce the Marathi dialogues properly”.

About Chhaava

The film, which released on February 14 in theatres, has earned over ₹400 crore at the box office to become the highest grossing Hindi film of the year. The movie is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and features Vicky in the titular role.

Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife, Yesubai. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film has been produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.