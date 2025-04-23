Elvish Yadav apologises after NCW summons over racist remarks against Chum Darang: ‘I don’t even know her personally’

Elvish apologises for his remarks against Chum Darang

Elvish said people had misunderstood his intentions and told ANI, “As we grow in life and our age increases, maturity comes, and those who were bothered by the 'Chum' part—there are many people who did not understand my intentions.”

He further apologised and said, “I agree that if people are bothered by my statements, I must have said something wrong. In regard to this case, I went inside and apologised. I have nothing personal against anyone, nor do I hold grudges. I have submitted my apology to all the people I have hurt, especially Chum. I don’t even know her personally. But my apologies to everyone who has been hurt by my remarks.”

Why Elvish Yadav faced backlash

In February, Elvish Yadav faced backlash for his racist comments against Chum during a podcast with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal. Elvish mocked Chum’s name and ethnicity, and made derogatory comments about her appearance and role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, “Karanveer definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar... Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Soon after, Chum retaliated and slammed him for disrespecting her identity and mocking her name. Following this, the Arunachal Pradesh State Women's Commission (APSCW) also condemned Elvish's remarks. The APSCW called for action against the YouTuber in a formal letter to the NCW and stated that such derogatory comments create insecurity for women from the Northeast pursuing careers in Bollywood, urging the NCW to take strict action.