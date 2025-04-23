Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elvish Yadav apologises after NCW summons over racist remarks against Chum Darang: ‘I don’t even know her personally’

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 23, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Elvish Yadav said that he issued an apology at NCW office for his offensive remarks against Chum Darang. 

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently faced backlash and was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for his racist remarks against actor and Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. On April 22, Elvish appeared at the NCW office and issued an apology for his comments. (Also Read: Elvish Yadav calls allegations of racism on him ‘false’ after summon from NCW for comment on Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang)

Elvish Yadav says he has nothing personal against Chum Darang.
Elvish Yadav says he has nothing personal against Chum Darang.

Elvish apologises for his remarks against Chum Darang

Elvish said people had misunderstood his intentions and told ANI, “As we grow in life and our age increases, maturity comes, and those who were bothered by the 'Chum' part—there are many people who did not understand my intentions.”

He further apologised and said, “I agree that if people are bothered by my statements, I must have said something wrong. In regard to this case, I went inside and apologised. I have nothing personal against anyone, nor do I hold grudges. I have submitted my apology to all the people I have hurt, especially Chum. I don’t even know her personally. But my apologies to everyone who has been hurt by my remarks.”

Why Elvish Yadav faced backlash

In February, Elvish Yadav faced backlash for his racist comments against Chum during a podcast with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal. Elvish mocked Chum’s name and ethnicity, and made derogatory comments about her appearance and role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, “Karanveer definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar... Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

Soon after, Chum retaliated and slammed him for disrespecting her identity and mocking her name. Following this, the Arunachal Pradesh State Women's Commission (APSCW) also condemned Elvish's remarks. The APSCW called for action against the YouTuber in a formal letter to the NCW and stated that such derogatory comments create insecurity for women from the Northeast pursuing careers in Bollywood, urging the NCW to take strict action.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Elvish Yadav apologises after NCW summons over racist remarks against Chum Darang: ‘I don’t even know her personally’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On