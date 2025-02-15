Elvish Yadav calls allegations of racism on him ‘false’ after summon from NCW for comment on Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang

YouTuber Elvish Yadav has received flak since he commented about Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actor Chum Darang’s name and looks. After the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) called him out, he released a note claiming the allegations of racism against him are ‘false’. (Also Read: Elvish Yadav summoned by National Commission for Women for his racist comment on Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang) Elvish Yadav received flak for commenting on Chum Darang's name and looks.

Elvish Yadav’s explanation

Elvish posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that a statement he made on his podcast is being taken ‘out of context’.

He wrote, “A statement from my podcast is being taken out of context and presented in a misleading way. There was never any intention to target or insult anyone. I have always believed in respect and inclusivity, and those who know me understand that I have nothing but love for everyone. It’s unfortunate that a false narrative is being created, completely misrepresenting my words.”

He said that the ‘issue’ is based on a ‘false allegation’ of racism, adding, “This whole issue is based on false allegations of racism, which is simply not true. To avoid further misinterpretation, the statement was removed from the podcast, and I also addressed the clarification in my next vlog. I have always stood for positivity and inclusivity and will continue to do so.”

Elvish Yadav called out for statement

According to ANI, the APSCW wrote a letter to the NCW about what Elvish said about Chum on his podcast. The women's panel said that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been summoned and asked to appear before the NCW on February 17. Rajat Dalal was also in the episode where Elvish mocked Chum’s name and ethnicity, for which he received massive backlash. He also mocked her rumoured beau, Karan Veer Mehra, and her association with Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Without naming Elvish, Chum posted a note on her Instagram condemning his comments. She pointed out that he had crossed the line between humour and hate, writing, “Disrespecting someone's identity and name is not 'fun.' Mocking someone's achievements is not 'banter.' It's time we draw the line between humor and hate. What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected.”