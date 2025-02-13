Elvish Yadav summoned by National Commission for Women for his racist comment on Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav for racist comments he made against actor, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. A News18 report states that he has been asked to appear on February 17. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18's Chum Daran slams Elvish Yadav for his racist remarks: ‘Disrespecting someone's identity is not fun’) Chum Darang recently slammed Elvish Yadav for his 'racist' remarks against her.

Commission for Women call out Elvish Yadav

The NCW took cognizance after Elvish made derogatory remarks on Chum on his podcast. He mocked her name and ethnicity, receiving backlash for his comments. He also mocked her being cast in Gangubai Kathiawadi while joking about her.

He said, “Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai (Karanveer must have definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar… Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi).”

His comments were met with outrage on social media. PTI reports that the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has strongly condemned "derogatory and racist" remarks. In a letter addressed to the National Commission for Women chairperson, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam said that the remarks were not only an insult to Chum but also to women across Northeast India. The commission called for strict action against Elvish, urging authorities to address the issue in accordance with the law.

How Chum Darang reacted

Chum also reacted to the issue strongly when she posted a note condemning Elvish’s comments. Without naming him, she pointed out that he had crossed the line between humour and hate. She wrote, “Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected.”

When Elvish saw people calling him out, he doubled down in a vlog and said, “Toh maine kholke dekha maine kahi kya racist remarks pass kare hain? Maine Chum ke upar kuch bol rakha tha. Waise maine kaha maine bola ya nahi, hatao, mujhe negativity chahiye hi nahi. Agar maan lo kisiko kharab lag raha hai mere bolne se, toh bhai, wo part maine remove kar diya. (So, I checked to see if I had said any racist remarks. I had said something about Chum. I don’t care whether I said it or not, I removed it. I don’t want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part)."