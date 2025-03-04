Menu Explore
YouTuber Purav Jha claims he quit Twitter following threats from Elvish Yadav’s fans: ‘Tu dogla hai’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Mar 04, 2025 03:24 PM IST

It all started when Elvish Yadav’s fans requested Purav Jha to mimic Elvish's acting. 

YouTuber Purav Jha, who is known for mimicking singers, actors, and influencers, has alleged that he was forced to take a two-month hiatus from X, formerly known as Twitter, after receiving disturbing threats from fans of fellow YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Also read: Elvish Yadav calls allegations of racism on him ‘false’ after summon from NCW for comment on Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang

Elvish is yet to reach to Purav's claims. (Instagram)
Elvish is yet to reach to Purav's claims. (Instagram)

Purav Jha claims

It all started when Elvish’s fans requested Purav to mimic Elvish's acting. In response, Purav, also called the Human AI of India, had reacted to it on his Instagram stories, saying that he is not Elvish Yadav. Following this, he got a lot of hate from Elvish’s fans on social media.

During an interview with ABP Live, Purav said Elvish's fans trolled him. He said, “Bohot troll kiya hai. Woh log Twitter par bohot zyada active hain, toh maine Twitter hi uninstall kar diya tha. Pehle main negative cheezein par dhyan deta tha, but life mein agar aage badhna hai aur kaam karna hai, toh log bolenge. Agar aap chal rahe ho, badh rahe ho, log bolenge—usko ignore karo. Apna kaam aur art pe dhyan do. Maine dekha tha ki mera Twitter hamesha notifications se baj raha hai—bolke, 'Yeh kar denge, woh kar denge, terko ghar aake maarenge, tu dogla hai.' Maine seedha Twitter uninstall kar diya (I've been trolled a lot. They're extremely active on Twitter, so I uninstalled Twitter altogether. Initially, I used to pay attention to negative things, but if you want to move forward in life and work, people will talk. If you're progressing and growing, people will talk - just ignore it. Focus on your work and art. I noticed that my Twitter was always buzzing with notifications - people saying, 'We'll do this to you, we'll do that to you, we'll come to your house and beat you, you're a hypocrite.' So, I simply uninstalled Twitter)."

Purav added that Elvish’s fans became quiet after reinstalling Twitter two months later. "Yeh log aisa karte hain, ignore karna seekho agar kaam karna hai (These people will do such things, learn to ignore them if you want to work)," he added.

Meanwhile, Elvish is yet to react to Purav's claims.

Elvish’s recent work

Currently, Elvish is seen in Roadies XX. The reality game show is currently in its twentieth season. This season marks the return of Rannvijay Singha as the host after a three-year hiatus and Neha Dhupia’s comeback as a gang leader. The show also features Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty (who won the last season) alongside newcomer Elvish Yadav as gang leaders. Roadies XX is available to watch on MTV and JioCinema.

