Prince Narula dismisses rumours of rivalry with Elvish Yadav after ugly fight on Roadies XX: ‘Yeh mera chhota bhai hai’

Recently, a video of Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav getting into a heated argument and threatening physical violence in a promo for Roadies XX went viral on social media. Now, Prince and Elvish have reacted to rumours of a rivalry between them. Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula express love for each other after ugly fight on Roadies XX.

(Also Read: Prince Narula threatens to slap Elvish Yadav during ugly fight on Roadies XX: ‘Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai’

Elvish and Prince on their fight

On 28 February, Elvish took to Instagram and shared a video with Prince, in which the two were seen discussing their intense fight on Roadies and addressing speculation about their alleged rivalry. In the video, Elvish asked Prince, "Kya chal raha hai bhai, kya chal raha hai ye sab?" (What is happening, brother?). Prince laughed and responded, "Tu bata kya chal raha hai." (You tell me what is happening).

Prince then hugged Elvish and said, "Arey meri baat suno. Yeh mera chhota bhai hai aur hamesha rahega. Pata nahi kaunse fans ke chakkar mein hamare beech thodi bahas ho gayi thi, voh sab khatam ho gayi hai. Aur yeh mera laadla bhai hai, ab isse jo takrayega, hum usse takrayenge." (Listen to me, he is my younger brother and will always remain my brother. I don’t know which fans were responsible for our argument, but that’s all in the past. He is my dear brother, and now, whoever messes with him will have to deal with me too).

Elvish further added, "Saari cheezein clear hain apni." (Everything is clear now). Prince Narula agreed, saying, "All good. I love you." Elvish replied, "I love you too, bhai."

What Happened Between Elvish and Prince?

A promo video for Roadies Double Cross captured a heated argument between Elvish and Prince. In the clip, Elvish told Prince, “Take care of your time… ours is already running,” to which Prince responded, “My time has been running for 10 years.”

The argument quickly escalated as both leaders brought up legal matters during their exchange of harsh words. Elvish further said, “Tumhare jaise saanp hote hain jinpe case lag rakhe hain” (There are snakes like you who have cases against them), to which Prince fired back, “Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi” (You are the one with a case against you, not me). They were also seen threatening to slap each other. The video fuelled speculation that this would be the season’s biggest rivalry.

About Roadies XX

The reality game show is currently in its twentieth season. This season marks the return of Rannvijay Singha as the host after a three-year hiatus and Neha Dhupia’s comeback as a gang leader. The show also features Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty (who won the last season) alongside newcomer Elvish Yadav as gang leaders. Roadies XX is available to watch on MTV and JioCinema.