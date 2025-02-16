Prince Narula lashes out at Roadies XX contestant for accusing him, Yuvika of asking 20 lakh bribe: ‘Bikau lagte hain?’

The new season of the adventure reality show Roadies, titled Roadies Double Cross, is currently seeing contestants auditioning to secure a place in the gangs of gang leaders Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Elvish Yadav. However, the latest episode of the show saw a contestant accusing Prince and his wife Yuvika of taking a bribe of ₹20 lakh to ensure the participation of contestants in the show. Prince Narula and wife Yuvika accused of bribery.

Roadies contestant accuses Prince of taking bribe

When Rannvijay saw a contender named Dayali’s file, it contained allegations that Prince takes money in return for a guaranteed spot in Roadies. The contestant claimed that Prince asked for ₹20 lakh to secure their participation in the competition.

Responding to the allegations, Prince said, “Mera bhai pichle paanch saal se aa raha hai auditions dene aur last year ke baad usne finally band kiya auditions dena kyunki uska nahi hua! Aur maine kisi ko nahi bola ki mera bhai aa raha hai, please dekhna. Khud auditions de ke wo aaya (My brother has been coming for auditions for the past five years, and after last year, he finally stopped auditioning because he didn’t get selected! And I never told anyone that my brother is coming, please consider him. He got through on his own by giving auditions),” as reported by Times of India.

The contestant further claimed that someone told her that Siwet, who participated in Roadies last year, only got selected after finding a contact with Prince’s wife Yuvika. Her statement angered Prince, who then replied, “Dekho mere tak baat hoti na, mai kuch nahi bolta, but ab tumne meri wife ka naam liya hai (Look, if it was just about me, I wouldn’t have said anything, but now you’ve mentioned my wife’s name).”

More drama unfolded after Siwet was called in to clarify if he ever bribed Prince to confirm his spot in the Roadies journey. Following this, Rakesh, the original source of the claim, was called, and he completely refuted the money angle.

After it was proved that the allegations were based on rumours and false claims, the contestant was in tears, and Prince quipped, “Tujhe lagta hai hum bikau hain (Do you think we are corrupt)?” Rannvijay then stepped in to warn the audience about scams and frauds that exist everywhere.

About Roadies Double Cross

It is the 20th season of the reality show MTV Roadies, produced by Banijay Asia. Rannvijay Singha returns to host the show after three years and will host the show for the twelfth time.

The season premiered on January 11, 2025, on MTV India and is available to stream on JioCinema/JioHotstar. It also marks the return of gang leader Neha Dhupia, along with returning gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty. Elvish Yadav joins the season as a new gang leader.