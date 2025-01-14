Amid separation rumours, Prince Narula celebrates Lohri with wife Yuvika Chaudhary and newborn daughter. See pics

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have dismissed all rumours of separation with a new Instagram post. On Tuesday, Prince took to his Instagram account to share adorable pictures of Lohri celebrations with his family, which featured wife Yuvika Chaudhary and their newborn daughter. (Also read: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's separate birthday wishes for daughter fuel marriage trouble buzz) Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their first Lohri with newborn daughter.

Prince's Instagram post

Prince posted a series of pictures from their Lohri celebrations at home, along with their newborn daughter. For the occasion Prince wore a white kurta and held his daughter in his arms, while Yuvika wore a traditional outfit and smiled at her. In the caption, Prince wrote: “Humari first Lodhi ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ family.”

More details

Rumours of their separation arose when both Prince and Yuvika put out the special note for their daughter separately. Yuvika was absent from Prince’s birthday celebration. Fans believed that Prince took indirect jibes at Yuvika through an Instagram post. The post read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai (Some people lie in their vlog, and some people prefer to stay mum. For some, vlogs are more important than relationships)".

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9. They tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy earlier this year in June. On October 19, the duo welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19.

Prince is best known for Roadies and Bigg Boss. Yuvika has appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007, and Toh Baat Pakki. She appeared with Narula in Bigg Boss 9 and then in Nach Baliye 9.