Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's separate birthday wishes for daughter fuel marriage trouble buzz

This time, Prince and Yuvika chose to post separate photos to wish their little one, sparking speculation among fans about the state of their relationship.

Separate wishes for daughter

On Friday, Prince Narula took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him holding his daughter in his arms and looking at her. He was seen hiding his daughter’s face from his hand. He shared the with the caption, which read, “Happy 2 month to my baby love ikleen papa loves u the most."

Yuvika also shared a post for her daughter. In the image, she is seen holding her daughter and kissing on her forehead, with balloons around her. She captioned the post as, "19th the date to remember".

Fans are worried

However, as soon the posts went live, social media users wondered why they put out the special note separately. Fans also noticed that they were absent from each other's pictures. They expressed their concerns about the couple’s relationship.

“Thoda sa care yuvika ko bhi dekna ye phase bohot tough hota hai (Please show some care towards Yuvika too),” wrote one user, with one asking, “Where is Yuvika?"

One user shared, “Just an advice from new mom . Please do take care of yuvi also . It’s one of the most challenging phase for a new mom . We need support , understanding,love , care and all . Try to be there for her as much as possible . You must have work commitments going on but try to give some time to be with yuvi. Work will come and go but family time and bond will never come back. Cherish these fragile moments”.

“God bless for baby ... pla ap clear karo k ap aur prince Alagappan nahi ho Rahe ho apke fan bahut preshan ho Rahe h..(Please clear the rumours around trouble in your marriage. Fans are worried)”

Trouble brewing in marriage

Prince and Yuvika met on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9. They tied the knot on October 12, 2018. After six years of marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy earlier this year in June. On October 19, the duo welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19. Rumours around trouble in their marriage soon after the delivery of the baby.

Yuvika was absent from Prince’s birthday celebration last month. Fans believed that Prince took indirect jibes at Yuvika through an Instagram post. The post read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai (Some people lie in their vlog, and some people prefer to stay mum. For some, vlogs are more important than relationships)". They have not made a statement about the speculation yet.