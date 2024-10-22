Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary share first pic with newborn daughter from hospital. See post

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have shared their first picture with their newborn daughter. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the duo shared the post but didn't reveal the baby's face. Yuvika Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl on October 19. (Also Read | Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary blessed with a baby girl on Karwa Chauth) Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary tied the knot in 2018.

Prince Narula, Yuvika's first post with newborn

The photo was clicked at the hospital as Yuvika was seen wearing a patient's uniform. She sat next to Prince on the hospital bed, who held the baby in his arms. He wore a black and white outfit and a white cap. Both of them looked at the baby. The photo was edited to add a baby emoji on the child's face.

Celebs shower love

They didn't caption the post but added nazar amulet and red heart emojis. They also added Lata Mangeshkar's song Mere Ghar Aai Ek Nanhi Pari from the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie. Reacting to the post, Mahhi Vij wrote, "Welcome princess." Neil Nitin Mukesh and Sambhavna Seth posted red heart emojis.

Prince Narula announced about his fatherhood at an event

Recently, in a video filmed during a Roadies audition in Pune on October 20, Prince made the big announcement in front of a cheering crowd. Speaking to the audience, he said, "Mein aaplogo ko ek khushkhabri dera hu ki mein baap ban gaya hu (I want to give you good news, I have become a father)."

He had captioned the post, "Thanku everyone for the love. M So happy to tell u guys we r blessed with the baby girl, yaha bhe main jeet gya (here too I've won) Badhai ho @rannvijaysingha taya G ko @nehadhupia tai G ko @elvish_yadav chachu ko or @rhea_chakraborty bua ko or @mtvroadies family ko or ap sab ko (Congratulations to @rannvijaysingha uncle, @nehadhupia aunty, @elvish_yadav uncle and @rhea_chakraborty aunty and to @mtvroadies family and everyone). Thanku @yuvikachaudhary baby I love u."

About Yuvika and Prince

Yuvika and Prince's love story began on Bigg Boss 9. They got married on October 12, 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year and held a baby shower in August. While announcing the pregnancy, Prince said he was both happy and nervous to become a father. "Privika baby is going to come very soon," he wrote on Instagram.

Prince is best known for Roadies and Bigg Boss. Yuvika has appeared in films such as Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om, Summer 2007, and Toh Baat Pakki. She appeared with Narula in Bigg Boss 9 and then in Nach Baliye 9.