Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary blessed with a baby girl on Karwa Chauth

Prince and Yuvika become parents

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, Prince shared a congratulatory message by TV producer Nivedita Basu which read, “Congratulations, it is a girl!”

Prince Narula via his Instagram Stories.

Both Prince and Yuvika are yet to post the good news on their social media, but it was Prince's father Joginder Narula, who confirmed the good news to The Times of India and said, “We are blessed and happy.”

More details

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together earlier this year in June. Prince wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents." He posted a picture featuring a red toy car placed next to his own car. The next picture featured him standing in front of his car. Narula captioned the post in Hindi, announcing, "baby aane wala hai jaldi (Baby coming soon)."

Prince and Yuvika's journey started on the sets of the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9. Prince proposed to her with a heart-shaped paratha, carved with the phrase 'THIS IS REAL' on it. The two got engaged in 2018 and officially tied the knot on October 12 the same year in a lavish ceremony, surrounded by friends, family and industry peers.

The two went on to participate in the ninth season of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye, and ultimately won it.