Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary blessed with a baby girl on Karwa Chauth
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary became parents to a baby girl after 6 years of marriage. Prince confirmed the same via his Instagram Stories.
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are the new parents in town! The couple, whose love story began on Bigg Boss, welcomed a baby girl on Saturday evening. Yuvika embraced motherhood through IVF. Prince confirmed the news of becoming a father through his Instagram Stories. (Also read: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary announce their 1st pregnancy: A look at their relationship timeline)
Prince and Yuvika become parents
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday evening, Prince shared a congratulatory message by TV producer Nivedita Basu which read, “Congratulations, it is a girl!”
Both Prince and Yuvika are yet to post the good news on their social media, but it was Prince's father Joginder Narula, who confirmed the good news to The Times of India and said, “We are blessed and happy.”
More details
The couple announced they are expecting their first child together earlier this year in June. Prince wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents." He posted a picture featuring a red toy car placed next to his own car. The next picture featured him standing in front of his car. Narula captioned the post in Hindi, announcing, "baby aane wala hai jaldi (Baby coming soon)."
Prince and Yuvika's journey started on the sets of the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9. Prince proposed to her with a heart-shaped paratha, carved with the phrase 'THIS IS REAL' on it. The two got engaged in 2018 and officially tied the knot on October 12 the same year in a lavish ceremony, surrounded by friends, family and industry peers.
The two went on to participate in the ninth season of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye, and ultimately won it.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.