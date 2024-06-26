Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary announce their 1st pregnancy: A look at their relationship timeline

The 'Prince' of reality television is all set to embrace fatherhood. Prince Narula's trajectory in reality TV has been nothing short of spectacular considering his undefeated streak across as many as 4 big banner shows. Prince emerged victorious in Roadies X2 (2015) which paved the way for him to participate in Splitsvilla 8 the same year. Winning both these shows threw open the doors for Prince to a pan-India audience as he made his way to Bigg Boss 9 the same year. Not only did he pull off a hattrick victory with Bigg Boss, but also met the love of his life and now wife Yuvika Chaudhary on the sets of the show. As the duo now gear up to become parents, let's revisit their whirlwind romance. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are expecting their 1st child after 6 years of marriage

Prince and Yuvika's friendly equation commenced on the sets of the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9 with lots of innocent banter. Eventually, while Prince was rather straightforward in expressing his feelings, Yuvika wasn't too sure and took her own sweet time to warm up to him. An absolute season highlight however, was when Prince proposed to the Om Shanti Om actor with a heart-shaped parantha, carved with the phrase 'THIS IS REAL' on it.

Prince Narula proposed to Yuvika Chaudhary on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 with a unique gesture

Though Yuvika was seemingly bowled over by the gesture, she soon got eliminated cutting short what could have been quite the reality TV romance. While fans were confused given Prince's growing closeness with fellow contestant Nora Fatehi, a mid-season surprise visit from Yuvika saw the two clear the air.

What was different about this television-bred romance was the fact that Prince and Yuvika kept an absolute low profile when it came to each other. In 2017, fans of Prince were presented with a surprise of sorts with his first single Hello Hello, featuring Yuvika, essentially confirming their relationship.

They finally made things official on January 24, 2018. Prince shared a picture of the two flaunting their engagement rings as he planted a kiss on Yuvika's forehead.

The two officially tied the knot on October 12 the same year in a lavish ceremony, surrounded by friends, family and industry peers.

2019 marked yet another milestone in Prince and Yuvika's professional and personal lives as they participated in the ninth season of celebrity dance show Nach Baliye. The two won the season, maintaining Prince's undefeated reality TV winning streak which now stood bumped up to 4 winning titles.

Their next work project together was in 2021, when they featured in the official music video for singer Zehan's song, Sakhiyo.

6 years since their marriage, the couple have often been asked about their plans to embrace parenthood. During an interview last year, Prince clarified how one should only plan a baby when they are financially secure, have a roof over their head and most importantly have time to spend with the little one. With them having achieved much of this, he hinted at how they might be planning a baby for 2024.

In April of this year, Prince's appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya's podcast saw him address the topic once again. This time he presented audiences with a surer response, simply saying, "jald aayega".

On June 25 through a joint post, Prince and Yuvika officially shared the good news with their fans and followers. Via a long note, the actor expressed how though Yuvika had been his number one priority since he met her, she would now only be second to their baby. He further expressed his desire to give his child the best of everything. The note concluded with Prince quipping how while Yuvika would teach the child English, he would take over the reigns for Hindi and Punjabi.

We wish Prince and Yuvika all the very best as they embark on their journey as parents.