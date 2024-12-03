'Rishte se zyada vlog imp hai': Trouble in paradise? Here's why Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary are sparring publicly

Trouble in paradise? Certainly seems like it. Trouble in paradise for Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary?(Photos: Instagram/princenarula)

If you've been an avid reality television fan over the past few years, 'Prince' and scion of the industry's 'big 3', Prince Narula's legacy has of course not escaped your ear. Having lifted the trophy across shows Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, all in the span of a few months, the trajectory Prince charted has not been replicated by any other contender to date.

Coming to his lucky streak, it was on the sets of Bigg Boss season 9 that he met, and fell in love with Yuvika Chaudhary with whom he tied the knot on October 12, 2018. 6 years into their marriage, the duo announced the news of their first pregnancy earlier this year in June. On October 19, the duo welcomed their baby girl, Ekleen, on October 19.

Well, believe it or not, this appears to be the bone of contention between the loved up couple. Both Prince and Yuvika are rather active on their respective YouTube channels, uploading frequent vlogs from their daily life. Now for context, Prince was reportedly not by Yuvika's side at the time of her delivery. The reason? The actor and singer claims that he was not alerted of the changed delivery date. Shooting in Pune for Roadies at the time, as per a birthday post for himself — his first with daughter Ekleen — he travelled 14 hours by car followed by a 3-hour flight to rush to Yuvika's side and meet his baby. Fans believe indirect jibes were taken by Prince, directed at Yuvika, in a vlog titled 'hum dikhawa nahi karte' (we don't pretend).

Around the same time, Yuvika, in what now appears to be a retort, uploaded a vlog titled 'dignity is most important and focus on positivity'.

Though these vlogs were uploaded about 2 weeks back, things still appear to be icky between the two, given their cryptic Instagram stories.

Prince for instance, uploaded a story which read, "Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai". Yuvika's stories too, have been carrying quotes to the tune of, "Don't give up easily, just remember who is your protector".

For those who have followed the duo's journey in the public eye, it's really hard to believe that they may have just hit a rough patch. Either way, fans are picking a side with some asking Prince to be cognizant of the fact that Yuvika just birthed life and others accusing Yuvika of always prioritising her family over Prince's.

Who do you think is in the wrong here?