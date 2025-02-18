Prince Narula threatens to slap Elvish Yadav during ugly fight on Roadies XX: ‘Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai’

The popular reality television show Roadies is in its 20th season. Apart from Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, and Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav has joined as the new gang leader. While the Roadies journey is yet to begin, a new promo shows a rivalry brewing between Elvish and Prince from day one. Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav gets into an ugly fight at Roadies XX.

Elvish and Prince fight

A promo video captured Elvish and Prince's heated altercation, which has become the talk of the season. In the clip, Elvish provocatively tells Prince, “Take care of your time… ours is already running,” to which Prince retorts, “My time has been running for 10 years.” The fight quickly escalated as both leaders brought up legal matters during the exchange of harsh words. Elvish further said, “Tumhare jaise saanp hote hain jinpe case lag rakhe hain” (There are snakes like you who have cases against them), to which Prince slammed back, “Saanp tere pe case lag rakha hai, humare pe nahi” (You are the one with a case against you, not me).

The fight got uglier as both of them threatened each other with physical violence. Prince walked towards Elvish, threatening to slap him. The situation left the contestants stunned by the unexpected intensity of the fight. Neither Neha nor Rhea tried to calm them down.

The dramatic promo went viral on social media, with fans defending their favorites. One of the comments read, “Prince’s reply is insane.” Another commented, “King Prince is back.” Another wrote, “Prince is on fire.” Some were even seen supporting Elvish, writing, “Prince has a habit of going personal.”

About Roadies XX

Rannvijay Singha has returned to host the show after a three-year hiatus, marking his twelfth time as host. The twentieth season also marks the return of Neha Dhupia as a gang leader, along with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty (who won the last season). The season premiered on January 11, 2025, on MTV India and is available to stream on JioCinema/JioHotstar. The auditions have been completed, with all four gang leaders forming their teams. The Roadies journey is set to begin on February 22, according to the promo video.